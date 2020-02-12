Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy's Chemistry Gives Fans Major Couple Goals

One of the most popular couples of the Indian Television industry Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy never fail to charm their fans with their social media PDA. The love birds tied the knot in 2013 and have been inseparable since then. Both Anita and Rohit's Instagram feed is full of their pictures with each other which can give their fans major couple goals. As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, one can definitely draw some inspiration from their adorable couple pictures.

Anita also keeps on posting Tik Tok videos with husband Rohit Reddy which quite often have their fans swooning over their great chemistry. The couple also very frequently jets off for mini-vacations and keeps their fans updated with cute pictures and videos, adored by their fans.

Adorable pictures and videos of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita and Rohit had also taken part in one of the popular reality shows of StarPlus named Nach Baliye 9. They were also amongst the finalists of the show. However, the duo could not take home the trophy and win the show, but surely won millions of hearts across the country.

