The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy's Chemistry Gives Fans Major Couple Goals

Television News

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in 2013 and have been inseparable since then. Here are pictures of them which can give you major couple goals

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita hassanandani

One of the most popular couples of the Indian Television industry Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy never fail to charm their fans with their social media PDA. The love birds tied the knot in 2013 and have been inseparable since then. Both Anita and Rohit's Instagram feed is full of their pictures with each other which can give their fans major couple goals. As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, one can definitely draw some inspiration from their adorable couple pictures.

Also Read | Times Anita Hassanandani Rocked In Ethnic Outfits; See Pictures

Anita also keeps on posting Tik Tok videos with husband Rohit Reddy which quite often have their fans swooning over their great chemistry. The couple also very frequently jets off for mini-vacations and keeps their fans updated with cute pictures and videos, adored by their fans.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's Photos Prove She Carries Bright Colours With Ease; See Pics

Adorable pictures and videos of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's Movies That Made An Impact In Bollywood, Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita and Rohit had also taken part in one of the popular reality shows of StarPlus named Nach Baliye 9. They were also amongst the finalists of the show. However, the duo could not take home the trophy and win the show, but surely won millions of hearts across the country.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Does Cutest Thing To Make TikTok Videos With Hubby Rohit; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
LPG CYLINDER PRICES HIKED SHARPLY
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
AAP LOOK SOUTH TO MUMBAI, BENGALURU
A BCCI PUNISHMENT FOR U19 BOYS?