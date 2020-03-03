Anita Hassanandani And Her Husband Are The Perfect Couple To Take Selfie Cues From!

Anita Hassanandani is one of the known names in the television industry and is currently seen in the Sony TV show Naagin 4 in the role of Vish. She is also known for her role in the popular hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is married to a corporate businessman, Rohit Reddy.

Both of them have gained a lot of love from their social media followers as they share pictures on their individual Instagram accounts. Take a look at these pics for some selfie inspiration that you can use for your own Instagram posts.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar & Anita Hassanandani Surely Know How To Take Flawless Selfies

Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy's social media selfies

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti And Anita Hassanandani Slay In White Outfits; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani showing her PatiPatniandTiktok velfie

Anita celebrating her New Year vacation selfie with hubby Rohit

Anita and Rohit's up-close and personal selfie

Actor clicking a selfie, and Rohit doesn't have a clue!

Anita is often seen hanging out with her friends from the film industry, including Ekta Kapoor. The group is often seen partying together. Anita and hubby Rohit Reddy are also busy with their firm called The Bag Talk which sells curated bags and is said to be India's first marketplace to do so.

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani's Photos By The Beach Are Absolute Vacation Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.