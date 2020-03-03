The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassanandani And Her Husband Are The Perfect Couple To Take Selfie Cues From!

Television News

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are one of the most loved Instagram celebrity couples in India. Take a look at there perfect selfies for cues.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is one of the known names in the television industry and is currently seen in the Sony TV show Naagin 4 in the role of Vish. She is also known for her role in the popular hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is married to a corporate businessman, Rohit Reddy.

Both of them have gained a lot of love from their social media followers as they share pictures on their individual Instagram accounts. Take a look at these pics for some selfie inspiration that you can use for your own Instagram posts. 

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar & Anita Hassanandani Surely Know How To Take Flawless Selfies

Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy's social media selfies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti And Anita Hassanandani Slay In White Outfits; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani showing her PatiPatniandTiktok velfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani Slay In Bright Coloured Outfits; See Pics

Anita celebrating her New Year vacation selfie with hubby Rohit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita and Rohit's up-close and personal selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani-inspired Sarees That Are Perfect To Rock At Any Wedding

Actor clicking a selfie, and Rohit doesn't have a clue!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita is often seen hanging out with her friends from the film industry, including Ekta Kapoor. The group is often seen partying together. Anita and hubby Rohit Reddy are also busy with their firm called The Bag Talk which sells curated bags and is said to be India's first marketplace to do so. 

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani's Photos By The Beach Are Absolute Vacation Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS