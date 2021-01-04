Anita Hassanandani Posts Her Hair-care Routine While Husband Rohit Gives Her A 'champi'

Anita Hassanandani is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures from her personal and professional life to keep her fans and followers updated about what she has been up to. Ever since the actor announced her first pregnancy with her husband Rohit Reddy, she has been putting up a lot of pictures cradling her baby bump, her baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor, and also has talked about her pregnancy on quite a few occasions. Read on to know about Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post where she has talked about her hair care routine while being pregnant.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Says 'women Are Real HEROES' As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Anita Hassanandani's videos

Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy has been making headlines for quite some time now - whether it being her star-studded baby shower hosted by producer Ekta Kapoor or her Instagram posts flaunting her baby bump. The Naagin actor took to the social media site to post her hair care routine during pregnancy. The video she posted is seven minutes long, wherein she talks about how she dealt with hair loss during her first trimester of pregnancy and what she did to induce hair growth again.

The Instagram video also featured Anita's husband Rohit who could be seen oiling her hair, massaging it, and later put a hair mask on her hair as well, while the former talked about the benefits of the products she used.

Her caption read, "My Pregnancy Hair Care Routine. So many questions around my hair routine!

What I have realized of late is that one needs to have a 3 step approach to HairCare:

1) A great great oil for the scalp and a champi from my hubby @rohitreddygoa

2) A hair mask for strengthening and conditioning - a total must!

3) A shampoo that suits you, not what’s over-advertised.".

Her caption also mentioned the brands and names of the hair care products she has been using. You can see her Instagram video here.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Cradles Her Baby Bump In A Black Monokini, Calls Women 'Real Heroes'

Anita has a following of 5.8 million people on Instagram and within two hours of posting, her hair care video received more than 236k views. Her followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the pregnant actor and how her husband Rohit is husband goals. While one fan commented saying, "Rohit is such a cutie. Husband goals ðŸ™Œ", another follower wrote about how beautiful she looked in the video. You can read some of the comments here.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Beams In Yellow In Baby Shower Organised By Ekta Kapoor, See Pics

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Asks Fans To Guess 'if Its A Boy Or Girl', Karanvir Reacts; Check Out

Image Credits: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.