Anita Hassanandani Cradles Her Baby Bump In A Black Monokini, Calls Women 'Real Heroes'

After showcasing her stages of pregnancy in a cutesy Instagram video, mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani has taken over social media yet again as she cradled her baby bump in a black monokini. Yesterday, Anita shared a picture of herself posing for the camera in a black monokini to flaunt her pregnancy glow and revealed who, according to her, are the 'real heroes'. Soon after the television actor shared the picture on Instagram, her pals from the showbiz as well as netizens couldn't stop gushing about it.

Anita Hassanandani pens an empowering message for all the women

After Anushka Sharma, Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani also flaunted her baby bump in a black monokini on Instagram. On December 29, 2020, after sharing a video comprising pictures of her stages of pregnancy, Anita decided to rock a black monokini, which she had sported last year, to empower other women. In the picture shared by her, the 39-year-old looked nothing less than ravishing in the black monokini with a plunging neckline as she flaunted her no-makeup glow by flashing her beaming smile at the camera.

Along with posting the stunning picture of herself on Instagram, Anita penned an empowering caption to express that 'women are the real heroes'. She wrote, "They got it all wrong...We women are the real 'HEROES' End of story (sic)".

Check out Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post below:

Soon after Anita Hassanandani's monokini picture did rounds on social media and caught netizens' attention, hundreds and thousands of fans of the television actor flocked to the comment section of her post to shower her with heaps of praise. In less than 24 hours, Anita's IG post garnered over a whopping 360k likes. While some of her pals from the television fraternity including Mohit Kathuria, Karan Patel, Raj Singh Arora, Rajeev Paul, and Aarti Chabria were also all-praise about the mommy-to-be, her beloved hubby Rohit Reddy jokingly commented, "Now that u r in the proper attire, let's go to Goa".

Meanwhile, a video of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy photos compiled in a video, to showcase her stages of pregnancy, had won the hearts of many on social media. Sharing the adorable video on her Instagram handle, Anita wrote, "Season’s Greetings". Take a look:

