Anita Hassanandani Beams In Yellow In Baby Shower Organised By Ekta Kapoor, See Pics

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently threw a grand baby-shower for her friend Anita Hassanandani. Actors like Krystle D'Souza, Aditi Bhatia, Karishma Tanna and Ridhima Pandit were all spotted at the event. Anita Hassanandani's baby shower was no ordinary event and fans could spot a grand cake, gifts and other fun items in the party as well. Take a look:

Anita Hassanandani's baby shower

In this post, fans can spot celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani & Tanusri Dasgupta. The video starts with a shot of Ekta Kapoor, who asks - 'Is it a man? Is it a super-man? What is it?' and the others are seen screaming it is a 'baby'. In the caption, Anita thanked Ekta and Tanusri for the baby shower and also sent them her love. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in the year 2013. The couple, on October 10, 2020, announced that they were pregnant via an Instagram video.

Many fans liked the post and added positive comments. They congratulated the actor and asked her to be safe. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

In another post by the actor, fans can spot Anita showing off her baby bump in a golden dress. The actor added in the caption that the baby shower was 'perfect' and that she really enjoyed herself. Take a look:

In another picture, fans could spot the cake that was gifted to the actor. The cake had white fondant covering it with yellow stars and for the centre piece, fans could spot a crescent moon in which a baby was asleep. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

In the next picture, Ekta Kapoor could be spotted with Anita Hassabandani and Rohit Reddy. The trio looked quite glamourous and happy. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Karishma Tanna was also spotted at the party. She was seen hugging Anita in many of her posts. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

In the next picture, Anita could be spotted with Aditi Bhatia. Aditi also congratulated the actor and added she couldn't wait for the birth of Anita's baby. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

