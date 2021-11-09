As Ekta Kapoor recently received the Fourth Highest Civilian Award, Padma Shri, one of her close pals, Anita Hassanandani, penned a sweet note of gratitude revealing how Ekta helped her fight depression. Anita Hassanandani has been a part of numerous movies and tv shows led by Ekta Kapoor and gained massive recognition for her stellar performances.

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself posing with Ekta Kapoor and her husband Rohit Reddy. In the caption, she stated that she never wrote a long caption ever and urged her fans to read it. She first addressed Ekta Kapoor and stated that she was a prototype of every strong female character she ever created. She further praised the Padma awardee and wrote that she was a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. She even expressed her feelings on their friendship and stated how all these years of friendship had culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where they could do anything for each other with no questions asked. Stating further, she also penned a note of gratitude for her husband, Rohit Reddy and stated that he was her dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple and now a super dad. Adding to it, she also stated how he was a special person who has brought untold happiness into her life, just like Niyati, the character from her new show.

Anita Hassanandani pens a heartfelt note for her two 'guardian angels'

The caption read, "My caption has never been this long! First-time evvaaaa PLEASE READ It doesn’t often happen when you find someone who means everything to you. You feel more appreciated and spirited with them around you. Today, I would like to thank my two guardian angels for always watching over me, Rohit Reddy & Ekta Kapoor. I would like to say something to them, 'Agar tum na hote, to aaj main iss mukaam par bilkul nahi hoti.' Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked. I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That's one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati. Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever. Rohit has been the invisible support I have leaned on ever since I fell in love with him, and I know I have him by my side, always! Rohit is a special person who has brought untold happiness into my life, just like Niyati. PS: If not for him, Aaravv wouldn’t have those dimples Just like Ekta & Rohit, Niyati is standing strong with Abhimanyu to fight his problems. I believe in Niyati, and I know she will definitely help Abhimanyu win this fight. Are you ready to show her some support? Watch #AggarTumNaHote, from 9th November, Mon-Fri, 10:30 PM, only on @zeetv" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Anita Hassanandani's latest Instagram post and praised her beautiful caption for her guardian angels. Many of them poured hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while others stated that she was the cutest. take a look at some of the fas reactions to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@anitahassanandani