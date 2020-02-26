Anita Hassanandani-inspired Sarees That Are Perfect To Rock At Any Wedding

Anita Hassanandani is a popular face in the Hindi Television industry. The actor has featured in several TV shows and movies. Hassanandani gained immense popularity when she featured in Krishna Cottage. The actor is currently featuring in the popular TV show, Naagin 4. She is also popular for her role as Shagin Arora in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Apart from Hassanandani's spectacular acting skills, she is quite active on social media. The actor often shares pictures of her red carpet looks. Not only that, but she also shares her pictures from her vacation. Fans love her sartorial choices. The wedding season is here and people looking for some outfit ideas. So here are some sarees worn by the actor that people can take a cue from.

Anita Hassanandani sarees that are perfect for this wedding season

Anita looked stunning in a shimmery purple saree. She opted for a unique designer blouse and that gave a quirky effect to the overall look. The actor paired the saree with purple earrings, ring, and minimal makeup.

Anita opted for royal blue saree with a dark shimmery border and opted for a satin blouse. She looked beautiful as she opted for minimal makeup and wore statement earrings. She opted for a curly hairstyle.

Anita Hassanandani wore a blue and golden sheer saree and paired it with a nude coloured blouse. She went for dewy makeup and statement earrings. She completed her look by opting for a messy hairdo.

Anita looked stunning in red saree with a frilled border and red-coloured blouse that is intricately designed. She paired her outfit with a traditional round necklace and a ring. The actor completed her look by applying a cute red bindi.

Anita Hassanandani opted for a red coloured saree and opted for a blouse that is embroidered. She paired it with shimmery bangles and jhumkas. Take a look.

