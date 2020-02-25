Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani Give Major BFF Goals In These Cute Pictures

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani are popular actors in the telly world. The two small screen divas are currently sharing the screen space in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 4. Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani share a beautiful bond of friendship and have been friends for a very long time. The two actors keep sharing pictures with each other from the sets and their glamorous and pretty pictures are giving major friendship goals to their fans. Here are some of the adorable pictures of the duo that give serious friendship goals.

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani's cute pictures together:

Nia shared a beautiful picture of herself and Anita hugging each other. Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani are seen sporting pretty sarees in the pictures. The picture features Anita in all-black sequin work saree and Nia, on the other hand, is seen sporting a bright pink coloured saree paired with a black blouse. Both the television divas look stunning in the pictures. Nia Sharma also penned down a cute caption for her best friend Anita Hassanandani.

Anita also shared their pictures together and gave a funny yet quirky caption to the pictures. Captioning the post, Anita wrote, "Kiss for the miss Hiss". She wrote the caption in reference to their supernatural thriller Naagin 4 where the two are portraying the character of Naagin.

Funny picture of Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani:

Image Courtesy: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

