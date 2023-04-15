Anita Hassanandani Shares Self Appreciation Post On Birthday: Achieved What I Wanted

Anita Hassanandani Reddy shared a picture from her 42nd birthday celebration. She also penned a heartfelt note along with the picture, and said that she has achieved what she wanted "as a mother for herself". In the picture, she was seen smiling alongside her son Aaravv, her husband Rohit Reddy, her mother and mother-in-law.

In the adorable family photo, the Krishna Cottage actress' son looked at her. In the self appreciation post, she said that she has “achieved what she wanted to as a mother for herself. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star thanked her husband Rohit for making her birthday perfect.

She also reflected on all the aspects of her life such as work, finance, friends, and family. Anita Hassanandani also reflected on the two years of motherhood. The Naagin actress then said that even though the time is never coming back, she has “loved, cherished, enjoyed” all of it. Concluding her post, she said that while she doesn’t know whether she is wiser than she was before, but is content and happy with her life. Check out her post below.

Anita Hassanandani Reddy receives birthday wishes

Several fans and loved ones took to the comments and wished Anita a very happy birthday. Among them were Jaswir Kaur, Shireen Mirza, Karishma Tanna, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Ruhaanika Dhawan, Kanchi Kaul and Krishna Mukherjee. While Shireen Mirza said, “Happy birthday beautiful,” Kanchi Kaul commented, “Precious”. Netizens also wished Anita on her birthday.

Anita Hassanandani's film and TV career

Anita Hassanandani has featured in both films and television industry. She’s been in a number of Bollywood titles like Bandhan, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ek Se Bure Do, Koi Aap Sa, Yeh Dil, and Kucch To Hai. Her hit TV shows include Naagin, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelli, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Anita has also been in a number of regional cinema films such as Varushamellam Vasantham, Nuvvu Nenu, Veera Kannadiga and Thotti Gang.