Tahira Kashyap Yearns For Her Kids' School Days, Says 'uniformed Kids Bring Even More Joy'

Tahira Kashyap has been making headlines amid lockdown for the innovative online storytelling series that she has started on her social media account. Titled The Lockdown Tales with Tahira, the episodes in the series have the star wife narrate some interesting anecdotes relating to her experiences while under lockdown. She has a fan following of her own and has been keeping them entertained with her endeavour amid lockdown.

However, her latest post on Instagram is all things love as it features a candid photograph of her kids, Virajveer and Varushka, dressed in school uniforms. Tahira has captioned the pic with a funny thought which seems entirely relatable to moms who have been spending their lockdown days with their kids amid the coronavirus crisis.

She wrote, "Kids bring happiness ...true ... but uniformed kids bring even more joy to mothers!!". Tahira added the 'sweet misery' in the current situation as she asked the questions on every kid's mind. She said, "Kab khulega school😩! Kab aayenge woh din😩" (When will school open? When will those days come back?)

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana presents The Lockdown Tales

According to her, the lockdown situations could be viewed from two perspectives. One, by making the most of what is available and the other is by grumbling and grudging. Tahira admits that she did both and that was when the idea to come up with these lockdown tales came to her.

Opening up about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said in a statement, "I'm really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity but in complex times. I love writing and honestly, without any agenda, these stories just started flowing. These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that.”

