Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Kickoff Their Pre-wedding Festivities With Bollywood Songs

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to get hitched to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain by the end of this year. With their wedding date inching closer, the duo has kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with their friends and family. Check out the latest videos from the actor's party.

Ankita Lokhande kickstart pre-wedding festivites

Videos and photos shared by Ankita's fan accounts and her close friends have been making rounds on the internet. In the video, the 36-year-old actor can be seen donned in a beautiful white shimmery saree as she grooved with her soon-to-be-husband Vicky Jain on Bollywood songs. The actor's friends were also seen dancing with the duo as they enjoyed the night away. Check out all the videos here.

More on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Earlier, the actor was snapped handing out her wedding invitations while donning traditional attire. She also shared a glimpse into her bachelorette party which was attended by many of her friends from the Television fraternity namely Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi, and others. She donned a wine-coloured dress for the occasion as she shared the pictures online. Lokhande also penned a note for her friends for making her night special. The 36-year-old actor wrote, ''Girls just wanna have fun 🤩 Right girls? Thank you girls for giving me the memories for life 💕 Special thanks to my favourite girls appu and teju .. Thanku so much for this awesome night❤️''

The duo has always been vocal about their relationship as Ankita often flaunts her love for Vicky Jain on her Instagram. In a post earlier, the actor poured out her heart for him by writing,

''Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world.''

(Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita)