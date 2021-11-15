Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On Starting A Family; 'definitely Want To Get Married'

As the rumours about Ankita Lokhande getting married to Vikas Jain sparked on the internet, the Pavitra Rishta actor opened up about her wedding plans and revealed how much she believed in marriage and the concept of love.

Ankita Lokhande has won a variety of awards for her stellar performance and is currently winning her fans' hearts with her latest show, Pavitra Rishta 2.

Ankita Lokhande chooses to avoid speaking about her wedding rumours with beau Vikas

According to Hindustan Times, amidst the wedding rumours of Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vikas Jain, the actor did not comment on the same and talked about how she felt about the concept of wedding. Speaking about the same, she stated that she believed in marriage and the concept of love a lot and added how she get very excited about marriage because it was the best thing if two people were willing to live together and build a family.

Stating further, Ankita Lokhande mentioned that this is what Indian tradition was all about and added how it was the marriage of two entire families that just a boy and a girl. She then said that if she received such an opportunity, she would definitely like to do it. “I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I’d love to become a wife and build a family,” she added.

When asked whether the rumours about her wedding were true, she stated that she does not want to talk about her marriage or her personal life. On the other hand, she even spoke about reprising her role of Archana in her latest tv show and stated that in the past twelve years, she has matured as an actor. She also revealed that when she thought of playing the role of Archana, she wanted to give that maturity to her. "Archana was very vulnerable but now I have evolved as an actor and during this time I have learnt a lot," she added. She even revealed how she thought she wasn't good at acting earlier and added that she had been trying to improve because Manav and Archana talked a lot with their eyes.

As Ankita Lokhande will be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor in an upcoming project, she stated that her relationship with Ekta has been very special and added that they have been there for each other. She even exclaimed that she was looking forward to their collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita