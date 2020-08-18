Ankita Lokhande's Latest Picture With Her Mother Is All Things Love; See Here

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media to share a beautiful picture with her mother. The actor often entices her fans with some posts with her family members on social media and her latest post is no different. She also gave an endearing caption along with the picture.

Ankita Lokhande shares a picture with her mother

The Pavitra Rishta actor shared a selfie with her mother Vandana Phadnis Lokhande on her social media. The picture had Ankita donning a light green colored full-sleeved top along with a striped bandana. While her mother opted for a blue kurta. Ankita captioned the picture expressing her love for her mother. She wrote, 'I love you Maa' with a red heart emoji. Check out the lovely picture shared by the Manikarnika actor.

Ankita Lokhande's Janmashtami post

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the actor took to her official social media handle and posted a sketch of Lord Krishna and Radha on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami 2020. The occasion is one of the most important Hindu festivals and marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, one of the three supreme deities of the Hindu pantheon of Gods. The Baaghi 3 actor captioned this photo saying, “A Lover, Friend, and Divine Guru'. Here is the social media post shared by Ankita.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film Baaghi 3. In the film, she played the role of Ruchi and ends up marrying Riteish Deshmukh’s character of Vikram Charan Chaturvedi in the same. The film is a remake of a Telugu film and was helmed by Ahmed Khan.

This movie is a sequel to the film Baaghi 2 film and reportedly failed to impress critics and the audience. The film also featured Tiger Shroff, Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. She also made her Bollywood debut with the film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in the movie. She played the character of Jhalkari Bai who was one of the most trusted aides of Rani Laxmibai.

