Ankita Lokhande 'ceases all speculation' on Sushant paying EMIs for her flat, shares proof

Amid the mysteries surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, numerous theories, speculation and false information are also doing the rounds. Amid Enforcement Directorate probing the financial dealings of Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the First Information Report registered by Patna Police in the actor's death, Ankit Lokkhande too was also dragged into a controversy with reports claiming that Sushant was paying EMIs for her flat. However, the actress shot down the speculation and shared the property document and the EMIs being deducted from her own account.

Ankita slams speculation on Sushants paying her EMIs

Ankita took to Instagram and posted photos of the registration document of her flat in Mumbai's Malad, showing that it was in her name. She also shared her bank statements photos from January 2019 to March 2020 in which two EMIs, of Rs 23,775 and Rs 74,296 are deducted around 9th-11th of every month. The Manikarnika star wrote that it as ‘as transparent’ as she could be, and added that there was nothing more she had to say.

Sushant and Ankita had been in a relationship for seven years after meeting each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They parted ways in 2016. Reports on Friday, quoting ED sources, claimed that the EMIs for Ankita’s flat was being deducted from Sushant’s account, as the ED investigated the money-laundering case linked to the FIR registered against Rhea and the others.

Along with her clarification, Ankita also used the hashtag ‘#justiceforssr’, being among the most vocal celebrities, supporting a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into her ex-boyfriend’s death. She had also backed Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR campaign, holding a placard and stating, ‘the Nation Wants to know what happened to Sushant.’ On Saturday, she is set to participate in the ‘Global Prayers for SSR’ campaign for the Chhichhore star.

