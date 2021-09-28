Ankita Lokhande Shares BTS Of 'first Scene' With Shaheer Sheikh In 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

The reboot of Zee TV's top-rated show Pavitra Rishta is creating quite a stir on the internet. Fans are rejoicing as they are watching the show on screen again after seven long years. Reprising her role as Archana, Ankita Lokhande was seen romancing actor Shaheer Sheikh who stepped into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. Digitally released on September 15, the show is tugging at the heartstrings of netizens with many appreciating the fresh pairing on screen.

Ankita Lokhande shares BTS with Shaheer Sheikh

Appearing excited about the reboot, the 36-year-old shared several updates and sneak peeks of the show on her social media. Adding another Pavitra Rishta 2 memory to her feed, Lokhande shared a BTS video of her first-ever scene with co-star Shaheed Sheikh. She captioned the video writing, ''This was our first scene together 🙄😁I think we did quite ok 👌 what say shaheer ???

Thanks to Nandita ma’am ''

In the video, Archana, played by Lokhande, and Manav, played by Sheikh, are seen arguing on the streets amid a heavy downpour. As they quarrel with each other, a picture shows the characters break down and cry their heart out. The duo demonstrated great chemistry as they were seen being guided by the director.

More on Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2

Lokhande drew flak for returning to the show along with Shaheer Sheikh whilst also receiving a mixed response for replacing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, on several occasions, got candid on Instagram about returning to the show. In her recent Instagram post, she penned a heartfelt note to her character Archana. She wrote, ''Dear Archu, it’s been 12 years that we have been together.it’s been a very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs in both of our lifes but we stood stronger than ever…what I hv learnt from you is patience and always believe in giving love no matter what life shows. I remember the day when I met u for the first time .U were nervous but confident too.. and must say u look the same. From that day till now many things have changed but my love for archu is still the same because I really do have a Pavitra rishta with her and with all of you who has loved Archana.''

