Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpse Of Her 'memorable' Mehendi Ceremony With Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande is deeply immersed in the wedding preparation as she is set to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain soon. The actor has so far involved her ardent fans in her celebration as she documented her pre-wedding ceremonies on social media. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony while describing it as 'Memorable' and 'meaningful'.

Ankita Lokhande's Mehendi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram on December 12, the 36-year-old bride-to-be shared multiple pictures from her Mehendi ceremony with beau Vicky Jain, close friends and family. In the pictures, the duo can be seen matching pink floral attires and enjoying a fun time with each other. As can be seen in one of the pictures, they also enjoyed dancing with each other at the ceremony.

The actor shared the pictures with the caption, ''The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable ❤️'' Soon congratulations started pouring into the comment section from their friends from the industry as actor Amruta Khanvilar dropped a couple of heart emojis under the post.

More on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding

Earlier, the Pavitra Rishta actor shared a romantic pre-wedding video they filmed in the desert. Additionally, Ankita also shared a video sharing a glimpse into her jovial and intimate pre-wedding ceremony. The couple also recently met with the Governor of Maharashtra as she posted a few glimpses of her visit with the caption,

''I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan.''

The duo has always been vocal about their relationship as Ankita often flaunts her love for Vicky Jain on her Instagram. In a post earlier, the actor poured out her heart for him by writing,

''Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world.''

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita