Ankita Lokhande's Mehendi Function With Beau Vicky Jain; Watch The Duo Dance On Drumrolls

Ankita Lokhande kickstarted her wedding festivities with Vicky Jain yesterday. After the much-awaited wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the film & television industry is gearing up for 'Manikarnika' star's happily ever after. The actor had her Mehendi ceremony yesterday with beau Vicky Jain in the presence of her family and many close friends from the television industry. It was none other than celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda who took care of the actor's Mehendi rituals. Pictures of the same were posted by the artist on her official social media handle, where she can be seen congratulating Ankita.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared an adorable photo with the bride Ankita Lokhande. In the picture, Ankita was seen dressed up in Marathi attire as she hugged the celebrity Mehendi artist. She wore a yellow and red coloured saree with a matching blouse. The actor tied her hair in a bun and had heavy jewellery on, including a Maharashtrian Nath. In another picture, Ankita could be seen wearing an extraordinary golden heavy necklace. She looked radiant in her pre-wedding glow.

Some more glimpses of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Mehendi

The pre-wedding festivities of Ankita Lokhande are going in full swing as the actor was recently seen enjoying herself during her Mehendi. Several TV stars, including Sana Makbul, joined the ceremony and shared some videos of the bride and groom dancing to Punjabi songs at their Mehendi ceremony. In one of the videos, Ankita Lokhande was seen grooving to some Bollywood tracks while being seated for Mehendi. A video also had the groom, Vicky Jain, shaking his leg on some soulful Punjabi songs. Ankita wore a pink coloured sleeveless outfit for the occasion, while Vicky Jain donned a purple coloured Kurta Pyjama.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding

Ankita Lokhande will get married to fiance Vicky Jain on December 14th. Ahead of the D-day, the star couple will have their pre-wedding festivities in a five-star hotel in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. Their engagement ceremony will be held today, i.e, 12th December and this was revealed through the duo's wedding card which had earlier been disclosed by one of their guests. The blue wedding card had all the festivities written in silver.

