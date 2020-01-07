Ankita Lokhande's Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Check Out

Actor Ankita Lokhande became a houshold name after she essayed the role of Archana in apopular television drama Pavitra Rishta. She marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of a warrior, Jhalkaribai. It has also been revealed that Ankita has bagged herself a role in the action thriller drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

#Update: Ankita Lokhande joins #Baaghi3 cast... Stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2019

Lokhande is quite active on social media. Ankita’s Instagram is quite vibrant with her gorgeous pictures in trendy outfits. Moreover, she also often shares her piuctures fron her childhood. Have a look at the cutest snaps of Ankita Lokhande ffrom her childhood.

1. All adorned like a princess

2. Time with all the fun and free time

3. The one in an adorable pink frock

4. Two pigtails and a white outfit

5. The one where Ankita is a baby girl

6. Ankita Lokhande in a fashionable and tiny hat

7. The one where all are tiny

8. The one with a wedding picture

9. The roots will always remain tangled

