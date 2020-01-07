The Debate
Ankita Lokhande's Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Check Out

Television News

Ankita Lokhande is known for her portrayal of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. She is quite active on Instagram. Check out her cutest childhood pictures here.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande became a houshold name after she essayed the role of  Archana in  apopular television drama Pavitra Rishta. She marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of a warrior, Jhalkaribai. It has also been revealed that Ankita has bagged herself a role in the action thriller drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Lokhande is quite active on social media. Ankita’s Instagram is quite vibrant with her gorgeous pictures in trendy outfits. Moreover, she also often shares her piuctures fron her childhood. Have a look at the cutest snaps of Ankita Lokhande ffrom her childhood.

1. All adorned like a princess 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

2. Time with all the fun and free time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

3. The one in an adorable pink frock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

4. Two pigtails and a white outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

5. The one where Ankita is a baby girl

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Slays In Jaw-dropping Silver Bralette Dress, See Pics

6. Ankita Lokhande in a fashionable and tiny hat

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

7. The one where all are tiny

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

8. The one with a wedding picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Looks Pretty In Pink As She Steps Out For A Fashion Event; See Pics

9. The roots will always remain tangled

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also read: Ankita Lokhande: Here Are The Actor's Stunning Red Carpet Outfits

Also read: Ankita Lokhande: Stylish Photographs Of The Actor In A Red Outfit

 

 

