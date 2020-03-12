Ankita Lokhande's Love-filled Pic With Beau Vicky Jain Makes Netizens' Hearts Flutter

On the occasion of Holi, Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande shared a picture with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Instagram. Drenched in Holi colours, the duo can be seen enjoying each other's company. With several 'likes' and 'comments' on the post, the post became the Internet's favourite! And, while most of the fans and social media users were in awe of the couple, there were a few who pointed out that the actress looks 'stunning' in the picture. Take a look below-

Ankita Lokhande's love-filled post with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Captioning the image, the actress wrote, “Cheers to the colours of love”. Apart from this, Lokhande had shared another picture wherein she and Jain were seen celebrating the Festival of Colours with pomp, cheer, and frolic. Dancing to the beats of music, the two were seen having a fun time!

In an interview, Ankita had spoken about her boyfriend and had said: "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it [marriage] when the time is right.”

Prior to Vicky Jain, Ankita was in a long-term relationship with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, the two met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' and soon fell in love. However, fans were heartbroken when the two broke up in 2016.

On the work front, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. The film is a period drama based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

