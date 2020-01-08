Ankita Lokhande's Monochrome Pictures Are Giving Classic Vintage Vibes

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is known for her portrayal of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Pragya in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Thhi Naayka. She also marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of a warrior Jhalkaribai.

She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting pictures. Ankita sways her fans with her snaps in voguish attires featuring off-beat shades. Have a look at Ankita’s best monochrome pictures that are giving out classic vintage vibes.

1. The one with the retro actor’s look

2.The one in a flowy white gown

3. An oversized pair of sunglasses

4. A detailed nose pin

5. The one where Ankita Lokhande all smiles in curly hair

6. The one with the warrior look

Professional front

On the work front, Ankita has bagged herself a role in action thriller drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. She will essay the role of Seema Nandan in the action thriller movie. Ankita will portray Shraddha Kapoor’s sister in this sequel of Baaghi series.

#Update: Ankita Lokhande joins #Baaghi3 cast... Stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2019

