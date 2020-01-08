The Debate
Ankita Lokhande's Monochrome Pictures Are Giving Classic Vintage Vibes

Television News

Ankita Lokhande will appear in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Here are some of her best monochrome pictures.

Ankita Lokhande

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is known for her portrayal of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Pragya in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Thhi Naayka. She also marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of a warrior Jhalkaribai.

She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting pictures. Ankita sways her fans with her snaps in voguish attires featuring off-beat shades. Have a look at Ankita’s best monochrome pictures that are giving out classic vintage vibes.

2.The one in a flowy white gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. An oversized pair of sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Also read: Ankita Lokhande's Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. A detailed nose pin

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. The one where Ankita Lokhande all smiles in curly hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Ankita Lokhande's Stunning Looks In Solid Offbeat Colours; See Pics Inside

6. The one with the warrior look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Professional front

On the work front, Ankita has bagged herself a role in action thriller drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. She will essay the role of Seema Nandan in the action thriller movie. Ankita will portray Shraddha Kapoor’s sister in this sequel of Baaghi series.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande: Pavitra Rishta Fame Actor Stuns In Green Saree

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Joins Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3'

 

 

