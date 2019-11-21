Anu Malik Steps Down, Who Could Be The Next Indian Idol Judge?

Anu Malik had faced a lot of backlash when he was reinstated as the judge of Indian Idol season 11. He was reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. Singers like Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit had come forward and accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. After his reinstatement as the judge on the reality TV show, an outcry against him surfaced over social media. Sona Mohapatra, who had accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, had shared an open letter to the Minister for Women and Child Empowerment Smriti Irani on Twitter. After this, Sony TV, who air the singing reality show have confirmed that Anu Malik will be stepping down as the judge of the show. Though it is not yet confirmed who will be taking Anu Malik's place as a judge on the show, here are some singers and music composers who could be the next judges.

Ajay-Atul

Music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogawale have evidently carved a place for themselves in both Marathi and Hindi films. The duo will be making an appearance on Indian Idol in a special episode and it reportedly has many fans of the show excited. The duo has delivered some of the most commercially hit songs and could be a good fit for Indian Idol.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam has previously judged a few seasons of Indian Idol. Though the singer has stayed away from reality TV for a while, Sonu Nigam can prove to be a good judge as he has done it in the past. The format of Indian Idol revolves around the singing talent of contestants and Sonu Nigam is known for his superior singing talent which could make him the ideal judge of Indian Idol.

