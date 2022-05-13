Anupama 13 May 2022 Written Update: Shah Family Urges Baa & Vanraj To Attend The Wedding

Anupama 13 May 2022 episode begins with Vanraj accusing Anu of Bapuji's health and urging her to leave the house after her bidai so that they can look after him. Baa also joins and tells Anu to never return to the house after her wedding drama ends. Anu then says that she will visit the house any time she wants because she has an unbreakable bond with Bapuji. She then asks Baa whether she too has a relationship with her to which Baa says that they only have a hate relationship now after what she did to Bapuji. Vanraj then warns Anu that he will not spare her if anything happens to Bapuji.

Anu then talks to Anuj and says that she cannot let anything happen to Bapuji while Anuj asks her to have faith. She then assures him that she will hide her pain in front of Bapuji and be happy at her wedding. As the doctor arrives to check on Bapuji, he assures Anu that he can be operated on after two days. He further informs Anu that though Bapuji is recovering, they need to take extra care.

As everyone preps for the Haldi ceremony, Anuj and Anu get excited about their wedding. On the other hand, Baa and Vanraj sit together and wonder why they always lose against Anu. Dolly then walks in and urges them to be a part of the wedding not for Anu but for Bapuji's happiness. She even reminds them of how Anu was the one who supported Bapuji during his fight with Baa and tells Vanraj that Anu will always be the first one to help if anything bad happens to him. Even Pakhi, Samar, Toshu and Kinjal urge them to attend the wedding. Later on, as the family arrives to celebrate the Haldi ceremony, they pull Anuj's leg by stating that he will not be able to see Anu until the wedding.

As the Haldi ceremony begins, everyone asks Anuj to apply Haldi to Anu. As he does the same, Vanraj furiously looks at them and gets jealous.

