Anupama 14 April 2022 Written Update: Anu's Dance Academy Gets A One-year Contract

Anupama 14 April 2022 episode begins with Toshu furiously sitting in the room when Kinjal arrives. He asks her to pick a fight with him as well to which she says that he doesn't deserve it. Toshu then expresses his concern for their child and says that he is doing all this for their baby. Kinjal then warns him to keep her baby out of this and asserts that whatever he was doing is not for his child but for himself. She then walks out of the house while Toshu gets angry.

Anupama 14 April 2022 Written Update

Kinjal then sits with Anu when the latter asks her whether she fought with Toshu. Anu further asks her not to fight with Toshu because of her to which Kinjal assures her that they are not fighting because of her but because of Toshu's unemployment and the stress of having a baby. On the other hand, GK gives Anuj some beauty tips when the latter gets a call. Anuj then gets excited and rushes to meet Anu. On the other hand, Malvika and Devika arrive at the Shah house. Mamaji also arrives with a dhol but later forgets why he came to the house. Baa then sits in the hall to put an evil eye on the wedding preparations.

Anuj bumps into Vanraj

As Anuj rushes to meet Anu, he runs into Vanraj and they both fall down. Baa then lashes out at Anuj while Anu and others ask them if they got hurt. Anuj then tells Anu that she has received one year contract from a big event company. This leaves everyone in delight while Vanraj gets shocked. Anuj further reveals the company has also mentioned that she will be a part of their international shows as well to which Bapuji says that her dream will finally come true after 17 years. Anuj then gives her the advance cheque the event company sent along with the contract.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu hands over the advance cheque to Bapuji and says that she will be sponsoring her own wedding and asks him to organise a grand celebration without taking tension about the finance. Bapuji, Samar, Anuj and others get emotional.

Image: A Still from 'Anupamaa'