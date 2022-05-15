Anupama 16 May 2022 Spoiler: Kanta Taunts Vanraj & Baa For Not Supporting Anu, Anuj

In the recent episodes of Anupama, the family is seen enjoying Anuj and Anu's pre-wedding rituals with love and fun. While the entire family gears up for the wedding, Dolly, Toshu, Samar, Pakhi and Kinjal approach Vanraj and Baa and urge them to attend the wedding ceremony not for Anu but for Bapuji's sake.

On the other hand, Bapuji's health gets better and the doctor informs the family that he can perform the operation after a couple of days. Read further ahead for the Anupama 16 May 2022 spoiler.

Anupama 16 May 2022 Spoiler

Anupama 16 May 2022 spoiler begins with Anuj applying Haldi on Anu's cheeks while the latter wonders what good deeds she did that made her lucky enough to have Anuj as her life partner. The family leaves in awe of their love and they dance together. A couple of eunuchs arrive at the ceremony and bless the couple which leaves everyone mesmerized.

On the other hand, Vanraj and Baa sit aside while looking at everyone furiously. As the eunuchs bless them and dance with everyone, Kanta taunts Vanraj and Baa by saying that strangers lovingly blessed Anu and Anuj but some people couldn't even respect their 27 year-long relationship. On hearing this, Baa and Vanraj stare at Kanta.

Anupama 14 May 2022 Written Update

In the last episode, as Anuj decides to apply Haldi to Anu, he pays a tribute to her for being an 'Annapurna' by performing the ritual with all the spices. Anu recalls the time when Vanraj lashed out at her for smelling like spices. As Anu gets teary-eyed, Malvika pulls Anuj's leg and says that he just needs excuses to get close to Anu. Baa then taunts her for not respecting elders while saying such words.

Malvika then says that she thought Baa is young to which the latter agrees with her. Anuj then raises a question about why every mother is always engaged in the kitchen and adds that every lady should get a break from the kitchen. He then announces that Anu will not be seen in the kitchen always while offering to cook for her in future.

(Image: A Still from Anupamaa)