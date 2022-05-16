Anupama 16 May 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj Overwhelmed With Family's Love

Anupama 16 May 2022 episode begins with everyone asking Anuj if they will be dividing work into six days, then what will they do on the seventh day. Anuj the reveals that they will go out every week to enjoy themselves. Toshu then jokes about how Anuj's qualities were destroying their lives while Anu thanks God for sending Anuj into her life. Later on, while the family completes the Hadi ceremony, Vanraj and Baa stare at them.

Anupama 16 May 2022 Written Update

Anuj and Samar then wait for some guests and as they wonder where they are, some Eunuchs walk in. They tell Anu and Anuj that they knew they both will get married soon. Anuj then states that he is fulfilling his promise by inviting them to their wedding to which they bless Anuj and Anu. As they shower their blessings, they refuse to take money from them in return. As the eunuchs bless them and dance with everyone, Kanta taunts Vanraj and Baa by saying that strangers lovingly blessed Anu and Anuj but some people couldn't even respect their 27-year-long relationship. On hearing this, Baa and Vanraj stare at Kanta.

Malvika & Devika get wedding dress for Anu

As Malvika & Devika get a wedding dress for Anu, Toshu, Samar, Pakhi, and Kinjal get a wedding outfit for Anuj. They then state that everything will be divided equally at the wedding. Anuj then addresses Toshu, Samar, Pakhi, and Kinjal and says that he will always be his buddy. He then looks at Vanraj to which Anu realises why the duo wanted to talk alone the other day. Later on, Baa goes into the kitchen wondering when will the wedding drama end. As she takes Haldi in her hand, she runs into Anu and accidentally puts Haldi on her hand. Anu gets emotional and hugs her while saying that she will always be her mother. On the other hand, as Pakhi and Kinjal plan to get Anu ready, the baby kicks Kinjal for the first time. They all get emotional while Kinjal urges Anu to keep visiting her. Kinjal then hopes that her baby should be just like Anu. Meanwhile, Vanraj taunts Kavya for being so happy at Anu's wedding to which she tells him to take part in the celebration.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj, Devika and GK prepare for the wedding, Malvika arrives and says that she has to go to the US urgently. Anuj then says that he can't get married without her.

