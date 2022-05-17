Anupama 17 May 2022 Written Update: Anu Spends Quality Time With Her Kids

Anupama 17 May 2022 episode begins with Kinjal urging Anu to keep visiting them and if she fails to do so, she will come o meet her with her baby. Anu then says she will also not be able to live without the baby as she will become its grandmother. they both get emotional and hug each other while Pakhi warns them about having puffy eyes. She then asks them to stop crying and get ready for the wedding.

Meanwhile, as Baa walks into the room, Bapuji tells her to bless Anu before she goes. He then adds that Anu will live without her blessings but she will regret it if she doesn't bless her during the wedding. On the other hand, Anu and Anuj then take a look at their wedding attire and feel overwhelmed. Anuj then asks Devika whether she decided on her outfit for the wedding to which she says how confused she is. he then asks her to take help from Malvika and wonders where she is. Malvika then walks in with tears in her eyes. She then unveils a piece of shocking information revealing that she urgently needs to go to the US for a case. This leaves everyone in shock while Anuj tells her that he will not get married without her.

On the other hand, as Toshu, Samar and Pakhi manage the decoration for the wedding, Anu arrives with snacks and lemonade for them. She then confesses that she cannot relax in her room when her kids are working outside in the sun. Meanwhile, Malvika convinces Anuj to get married in her absence and walks out of the house with tears in her eyes.

As Anu spends quality time with the kids, Vanraj stares at him furiously. On the other hand, while Anu gets ready for the wedding, Anuj arrives dancing with the baraat.

