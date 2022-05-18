Anupama 18 May 2022 Written Update: Baa Welcomes Anuj And His Family With A Smile

Anupama 18 May 2022 episode begins with Anu asking Toshu, Pakhi and Samar to take care of themselves in her absence to which they promise her. they all then urge her to focus on her new home because they were old enough to take care of themselves. They enjoy a group hug as they get emotional. later on, Anuj and Anu get ready for the big day.

Anupama 18 May 2022 Written Update

As Anu gets ready, Dolly praises her while Devika and GK get emotional seeing Anuj as a groom. GK then gets emotional saying that he never thought he will see Anuj in wedding attire. On the other hand, Kavya meets Vanraj and reminds him of how Anu was supportive of their relationship and urges him to return the support to her. Meanwhile, Toshu, Samar, Pakhi and others wait for the baraat. As Kanta gets ready to welcome Anuj, Rakhi taunts her saying that Baa should've been there to do the same. Kanta tells her that even though she wanted the same but now in Baa's absence, she has to perform the rituals.

Anuj arrives with baraat

As the baraat arrives, Devika and GK come dancing to which Toishu and others wonder where Anuj is. Anuj then walks in dancing to a Bollywood song and leaves everyone amazed. As Kanta is about to welcome Anuj, Baa arrives. Everyone gets emotional seeing Baa while Anuj tells her that he knew she will welcome him with love one day. Baa and Kanta then perform the wedding ritual together with a smile. Anuj then gets restless asking everyone to call Anu soon. As Anu arrives, they all get stunned by how beautiful she looks as a bride. Toshu and Samar then welcome Anu by asking her to put her feet on their hand as she walks ahead. Anu then reveals how she is wearing Anuj's mother's anklet bells and performs for him.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj and Anu stand at the mandap with family, they both exchange garlands and get married.

Image: A still from Anupamaa