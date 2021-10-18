Anupama 18th October 2021 Written Update: Samar Initiates A Fight With Rohan

Anupama 18 October 2021 episode begins with Anuj and Samar bringing Nandini home while Anu thanking Anuj for helping. Anuj then says that he knows he is interfering in their family matter but something needs to be done about Rohan. Vanraj then thanks Anuj for helping Samar again and tells him that he knows how to take care of his children. He then says that he will not spare Rohan to which Nandini tells him not to mess with Rohan. Vanraj then tells her that he is will just answer him for what he did to her and Samar. Kinjal then tells Nandini that they are lucky to have a family who does not question their daughters-in-law but take a stand for them and support them.

Anupama 18 October 2021 written update

Meanwhile, Bapuji tells Nandini to rest and stay in the house with them. Anuj then tells Samar that if anyone would have done anything to the love of his life, he would have thrashed him but that would not have been the correct thing to do. He then says that they will have to take legal action against Rohan. As Anuj turns, he sees that Samar is not standing next to him anymore and thinks that he must have gone inside to rest. As everyone tries to comfort Nandini, Anuj silently leaves the house. Anu then calls Anuj from behind and tells him that she is lucky to have him in his life. On the other hand, Kavya tells Nandini that she will file a report against Rohan first thing in the morning. Vanraj then taunts Anu and says that Anuj will handle everything and also addresses how she went outside to thank Anuj in person. Anu then tells him that she will thank Anuj because she knows he is right and will also get angry at him if he was wrong.

Samar fights with Rohan

Samar fumes and calls Rohan to meet him and settle the score. On the other hand, Anuj enters the house in a happy mood while GK predicts that it is because of Anu. The next morning, Samar and Rohan indulge in a fight and the former hits the other with a rod. In the meantime, the Shah family performs the pooja while Samar runs to Anuj's house and tells him about what he did to Rohan. Anuj then lashes out at him and tells him that he should not have done that. On the other hand, Shahs get worried about Samar while Anuj drops a text to Anu from Samar's phone to state that he is fine. Samar then asks Anuj not to reveal anything to his family.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anuj holds a lehenga in hand and tells Devika that he does not know why he ordered it for Anu. He then asks Devika to give it to Anu. As Devika hands it over to Anu, a piece of paper falls from it and sticks to Vanraj's shoe. As he takes it in his shand, he is shocked to read the note on it.

Image: Anupamaa Poster