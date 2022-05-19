Anupama 19 May 2022 Written Update: Anu And Anuj's Wedding Bash Begins

Anupama 19 May 2022 episode begins with Dolly asking Mamaji about the garlands to which he introduces everyone to two ladies named Mala. They all laugh together at the goof-up while Pakhi finds the garlands kept aside. As Anuj is about to make Anu wear the garland, GK tells him to tease Anu. The others then mention that the duo have waited long for this moment and they should not be made to wait any further. They both then exchange garlands while the others get emotional.

Anupama 19 May 2022 Written Update

Toshu then walks up to Pakhi and asks who is she chatting with on the phone to which she shows her the reactions on social media about Anuj and Anu’s wedding. As Devika joins them, they read messages from fans and get overwhelmed. They also take a look at how everyone was criticising Baa and Vanraj for being against their marriage. On the other hand, Anuj tells Anu that he cannot wait further to get married and adds that it is still unbelievable for him.

The Shahs play a wedding game together

Samarruns into Vanraj to which the latter asks whether he is here to lecture him about attending the wedding. Samar denies it and walks away. Rakhi then tells everyone to start the function which leaves everyone surprised as to how excited she is. As Kanta walks towards Anuj to perform a ritual by washing Anuj’s feet, he asks her to avoid the same. Meanwhile, Bapuji, GK and others discuss performing a popular wedding ritual. The family then begin the ‘kaha suni’ ritual and enjoy the same. Anuj and Anu then wedding vow by promising each other that they will respect each other for life.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj and Anu tie the nuptial knot, Vanraj arrives with a flower bouquet in his hand.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa