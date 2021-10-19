Anupama 19 October 2021 Written Update: Anuj Gifts Anu Her Favourite Coloured Lehenga

Anupama 19 October 2021 episode begins with Anu serving fafda and jalebi to everyone while Pakhi asks why do they always eat the same thing. Baa then gives a reason by saying that they are Gujarati while Vanraj and Anu share people's perceptions about Gujaratis. Meanwhile, Samar is with Anuj when Rohan calls him and tells him that he should not think of going to the police station because he still has that rod as evidence from which he hit him. Samar then challenges Rohan that he will fight with him today to which the latter accepts. Anuj then scolds Samar for extending the fight unnecessarily.

Anupama 19 October 2021 written update

On the other hand, the family gets excited about dandiya while Pakhi tells them that this time there is huge prize money for couples who perform the best. She then says that Baa and Bapuji could win the title while Kavya says that even she and Vanraj could win it. Pakhi then says that none of the family members won the prize in the past because Vanraj was always busy and he never performed with Anu. Baa then taunts Anu by saying that this time she does not have a partner to which Anu says that all she cares about is the happiness of her family and celebrating the festival with them. Nandini then offers sweets to Baa but she refuses it furiously. Meanwhile, Samar urges Anuj to accompany him to the Shah house but the latter denies and tells him that it will create a problem for Anu. Samar continues to invite him to the Navratri celebration and tells him that he needs him. Anuj then agrees to it and says that he will first inform Anu about it. On the other side, everyone waits for Samar to reach home so that they can go file a complaint against Rohan.

Anuj secures the Shah house with guards

Later, as Samar reaches home, everyone shouts at him for leaving the house without informing while he apologises to them. As Vanraj asks him to accompany him to the police station, he suggests that they should not go. He further says that it is a festival in the house and he does not want to ruin it. On the other hand, Anuj calls someone and orders them to secure the area around the Shah house and also tells them to get details about Rohan. He then holds a lehenga in hand and dreams about gifting it to Anu but Devika arrives suddenly. She then gives an idea of gifting it to Anu but he denies it. She then says that she will gift it to her and will not tell anyone that it is his gift. Meanwhile, Pakhi tells Anu not to wear a saree and dress differently when Devika arrives with a lehenga. Anu, Kinjal and Pakhi love the lehenga while a note drops from the lehenga and reaches Vanraj and leaves him stunned.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As everyone celebrates Navratri together, Anuj meets Anu outside the house. She then tells him that she will not let him go from the outside. On the other hand, Rohan enters the celebration area and tries to attack Anu with a rod.

Image: Anupamaa Poster