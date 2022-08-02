Anupama 2 August 2022 Written Update: Anu Asserts She Will Never Return To Shah House

The Anupama 2 August 2022 episode begins with Anu telling everyone that she will never return to the house but will continue to fulfil her responsibilities. Kinjal breaks down in tears and tells her that she will not be able to survive without her to which Anu consoles her. Anu then recalls the time when she was pregnant with Pakhi and had to drop her plan to go to America for a dance show. She then thanks Kavya for supporting her and adds that Vanraj will not be able to understand their equation. Anu then says she knows how badly Kavya wants a baby, reacting to which the latter breaks down in tears.

Anupama 2 August 2022 Written Update

Anu then hugs Pakhi as she bids everyone goodbye. On the other hand, Anuj meets Lil Anu and Bapuji and informs them that they will leave for the Kapadia house and will never return to the Shah house ever again. On hearing this, Bapuji stands in shock and then asks Anuj whether he and Anu will not even come to meet him. Anuj then complains about why Bapuji is not around when the family targets and insults Anu. Bapuji then admits his mistake while Anuj says goodbye to him while apologising for anything that hurt him.

Anu asks Vanraj to be a good father

As Anu leaves, she tells Vanraj to be a good father and asks him to prove the same. She then asks Vanraj to be prepared if God plans her return to the house. She then asks Kinjal and Kavya to take care of the house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Anu hugs Bapuji while leaving and then the latter escort them to the gate. Bapuji then confronts Toshu, Vanraj, Pakhi and Baa for hurting a mother and says that God will never forgive them for the same.

(Image: A Still from Anupama)