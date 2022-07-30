Anupama 30 July 2022 Written Update: Anuj Bans Pakhi From Visiting Kapadia House

Anupama 30 July 2022 episode begins with Anu standing in shock after Baa tells her not to visit their house ever again. Baa even accuses Anu of being the reason for conflicts in the family to which Anu asks whether everything will be fine if she doesn't come to the Shah house. Anu then asserts that her kids live in the house so she will definitely come to meet them. Vanraj then reminds her that her kids don't need her anymore so she should not come back to the house again.

Anupama 30 July 2022 Written Update

Kavya then backs Anu by saying that the kids will run to Anu the moment they fall in trouble to which Kinjal agrees with her. On listening to Toshu and Pakhi’s harsh words, Anu feels she cannot believe she gave birth to them. She then tells everyone that she raised her kids by herself when Vanraj was busy in the office and adds that she will not take any accusations from anyone. Anu asserts that she did not do anything wrong by loving Anuj, getting married to him, and fostering Lil Anu.

Anuj defends Anu

Anu then adds that she has an equal right in the house to which Vanraj says that no one wants her in the house. Kinjal then tells Vanraj that Anu came to meet her and adds that he should have shouted at Pakhi for her misbehaviour rather than screaming at Anu. As Vanraj says that he will kick Anu out of the house, Anuj arrives and warns him not to utter a single word against Anu. Anuj then realises that something serious has happened in the house and adds that he will have to fight on behalf of Anu. He first shouts at Pakhi and Toshu for insulting Anu and then warns Pakhi not to enter his house ever again. He even asserts that if she ever came to meet Adhik, he will kick Adhik out of his house. Vanraj then says that his daughter is not dying to come to his house to which Anuj tells him to ask his daughter.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anuj and Vanraj get physical with each other while fighting, Anu shouts at them to stop it. She then informs everyone that she will never visit the Shah house.

