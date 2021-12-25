Anupama 25 December 2021 Written Update: Anu, Vanraj Allow Malvika To Stay In Shah House

Anupama 25 December 2021 episode begins with Anuj and Anu searching for Malvika on the road when a man tells them that he saw a girl bare-footed running on the road. He then informs that she went ahead of the same path and also tells Anuj that she is mentally ill. Anuj loses his calm and argues with the man while Anu stops him. Anu and Anuj then realise that Malvika went to the Shah house. Meanwhile, at home, GK worries about Malvika thinking why she went away when she returned after so long.

Anupama 25 December 2021 Written Update

At the Shah house, Malvika keeps urging Vanraj and other family members to let her stay in their house while Kavya tells her that she will not be comfortable in the house. Malvika then says that she will go and live in a hotel to which Vanraj stops her and allows her to live in the house. Kavya then takes Vanraj aside and argues with him but Vanraj reminds her of how even she urged his family to let her stay in the house once.

Malvika then asks them not to fight because of her and says that she will go if they are not comfortable having her in the house. Bapuji then stops her and assures her that she can live with them. Kavya then gets angry and commands her to leave the house but Anuj then arrives and warns Kavya not to shout at his sister.

Kavya plans to kick Malvika out of the house

Anuj then apologises to Malvika and urges her to forgive him. He then asks her to come home with him but she refuses to go. She then says that she loves the vibe of the house and wants to stay there. Anu then says that she can live in the house to which Malvika gets elated. She then thanks Anu for understanding her to which kavya tells them to go out of the house and bond with each other but Vanraj warns her to stop.

Anuj and Anu then leave the house after which Anu apologises to him for making the decision on his behalf. Anuj then says that she does not need to be apologetic about it as he has faith in her that she will not take a wrong decision. Meanwhile, Kavya thinks that she needs to kick Malvika out of the house.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Malvika begins to live in the Shah house, she and Vanraj play a dice game to make a business decision. On the other hand, Anuj wishes to help Malvika in the business and worries whether Vanraj is the right person to partner with. Meanwhile, Malvika tells Vanraj that she has transferred Rs 50 lakhs to his account.

