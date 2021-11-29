Anupama 29 November 2021 Written Update: The Shahs Plan Baa And Bapuji's Anniversary Party

Anupama 29 November 2021 episode begins with Kavya talking to Varaj but he keeps ignoring her. Kavya then yells at him and asks him why is he avoiding her to which Vanraj shouts at her and tells her not to expect anything from him after what she did. Anu then arrives at the Shah house and sits with the kids. As she tells everyone that she needs to leave, they all urge her to sit for some more time. She then calls Anuj and informs him about some office work to which Anuj tells her to spend time with her family. She thanks him for understanding her. Vanraj then walks in to which Anu says that she wants to plan something for Baa and Bapuji's 50th wedding anniversary. Vanraj and others get excited and distribute the work among themselves.

Anupama 29 November 2021 Written Update

Anu then suggests that they can recreate Baa and Bapuji's wedding while others agree with her. She then recalls Samar's childhood moment and they share a good laugh to which Kavya gets jealous of them. Toshu then leaves. Baa and Bapuji arrive and everyone informs them about their plan. They insist on not doing so much but they do not agree. On the other hand, as Toshu goes inside and exercise, Kinjal comes and asks him why he left in the middle when everyone was planning the party. They both then get into a heated argument and Kinjal leaves. Kavya then enters and manipulates him against Kinjal. Meanwhile, as Baa and Bapuji recall good memories from the past, Anu arrives and teases them. She asks them to give their wedding clothes to her and leaves after taking them. Later, kavya shouts at Vanraj for planning the party without informing her to which Vanraj threatens her. He even threatens her by saying that if she wants, he can bok some other venue and even leave the house with his family.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Anu preps for the party, kavya arrives and threatens her that it is her house to which Anu lashes out at her and gives her a befitting reply. In return, Kavya taunts her for speaking like her boyfriend, Anuj while Vanraj listens to their conversation.

