'Anupama: Namaste America' Ep 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Are In Awe Of Young Anu, Vanraj

Rupali Ganguly starrer Star Plus show Anupama is one of the highest-rated daily soaps in India. Over the years, the show has managed to keep the audience hooked on its storyline and drama.

As the show ruled Indian television for the longest time, its makers have now come up with a new show Anupama: Namaste America on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Anupama: Namaste America is a prequel to the original show which will unfold a hidden chapter of the lead's life. The show premiered on April 25 and has already become a hit among viewers. Here is the review of Anupama: Namaste America Episode 2.

Anupama: Namaste America Episode 2 Twitter Review

In Anupama: Namaste America Episode 2, Vanraj introduces Anupama to his colleagues at a party. Seeing Anupama's dance Vanraj's boss and his wife, Rajini Patel, offer Nupama to showcase her talent in front of the world. Rajini offers Anupama to accompany her to the US when Vanraj feels envious. Later, Vanraj receives a message from his ex-girlfriend Ritika, who asks him to meet her.

Netizens are seemingly amazed to watch young Anupama and Vanraj in the show's prequel. A fan mentioned how they began watching the show and wrote, "Omg I also started following Namaste America just today coz im regular with Anupama. They have presented her story 17 years back." Another one wrote, "Today's episode was quite deep now I get it that y Anu used to think v is a good man coz v always used to pretend that he wanted her to go forward with her dreams but in actual he was always insecure from anupama." A fan penned, "It's second episode but already totally loving you @TheRupali ma'am and @sudhanshu1974 sir together in Anupamaa Namaste America."

Omg i also started following Namaste America just today coz im regular with Anupama. They have presented her story 17 years back ❤️ — 𝒴. (@yaminiiix) April 26, 2022

Today's episode was quite deep now i get it that y anu used to think v is a good man coz v always used to pretend that he wanted her to go forward with her dreams but in actual he was always insecure from anupama .#NamasteAmerica #NamasteAnupama — Ss (@SudhasumanSs) April 26, 2022

It's second episode but already totally loving you @TheRupali ma'am and @sudhanshu1974 sir together in Anupamaa #NamasteAmerica 😻 — 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓪 • тeaм ѕaι ĸa paтι • (@bahonmeichaleaa) April 26, 2022

#anupamaa just finished watching namaste America episode 2.. towards end in cast list everyone’s name (who are working specially in this series) was there except GK! I feel it’s cameo for him. — NehaCR (@Nehang2011121) April 26, 2022

A fan penned a sweet note for Sudhanshu Pandey for his transformation in Anupama: Namaste America. The fan wrote, "Dear Sudhanshu Sir Your transformation in anupama namaste America is outstanding i just loved it Keep shining Sir lots of love." For Rupali Ganguly, the fan wrote, "Dear Rupali Mam You are so so so pretty in anupama namaste america Your transformation is just amazing and the your dance in kitchen is so lovely, your chemistry with #SaritaJoshi Mam is outstanding."

Dear

Sudhanshu Sir

Your transformation in anupama namaste America is outstanding i just loved it

Keep shining Sir lots of love @sudhanshu1974 — Rupali Sudhanshu Forever (@rupalisudhanshu) April 25, 2022

Dear

Rupali Mam

You are so so so pretty in anupama namaste america

Your transformation is just amazing and the your dance in kitchen is so lovely, your chemistry with #SaritaJoshi Mam is outstanding@TheRupali — Rupali Sudhanshu Forever (@rupalisudhanshu) April 25, 2022

Image: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS