Anupama 5 May 2022 Written Update: Anuj And Anu Have A Romantic Date Together

Anupama 5 May 2022 episode begins with Anuj and Anu entering the college with the latter asking where are the students. Anuj then reveals that it is a holiday and also states that he made arrangements for them by asking the authorities to open the college, especially for them. As they both recall memories from the past, Anu remembers how a boy named Vivek did her ragging. She then learns that Anuj punished Vivek for ragging her and even started the anti-ragging campaign post that.

Anupama 5 May 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, GK and Bapuji return from the clinic. GK tells him that he will have to reveal everything to the family after the wedding while Vanraj spots them together. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anu dance together in college. later on, Bapuji hides the hospital documents beneath his pillow to which Vanraj takes them out secretly and visits the chemist to enquire about the medications. On the other hand, Anu opens up about struggling to fall in love again after her divorce and adds how lucky she is to have Anuj in her life. they both then get a brilliant idea for their sangeet theme and they share the same with Devika. Vanraj then learns that Bapuji has been taking vitamin tablets while on the other hand, Bapuji tells GK that his other medication report is with him.

Toshu regrets misbehaving with Anu

On the other hand, as everyone sits together to plan the wedding, Vanraj wonders why Anu hasn't reached home yet. Devika then tells everyone about the sangeet theme and says that it will be the most special for Anuj and Anu. Later on, Vanraj overhears Toshu saying how much he regrets misbehaving with Anu while Pakhi gets emotional about the wedding.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Samar and Pakhi discuss whether they will address Anuj as 'dad' after he gets married to Anu. On hearing this, Vanraj gets jealous and affirms that they are his children and he will not let anyone snatch them away from him.

