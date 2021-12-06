Anupama 6 December 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Gives Divorce Paper To Kavya, Latter Denies

Anupama 6 December 2021 episode begins with Vanraj reminding Kavya how she cheated on him and also said that he is annoyed with her level of insecurity. He even highlights how they have been fighting after their got married to which Kavya says why is he complaining when he had the same relationship with Anu. Vanraj then reminds her that with Anu, he had an arranged marriage while with Kavya it was love. Vanraj then tells her to sign the divorce papers and reveals that he is done with her. Kavya keeps saying that she will not sign the papers.

Anupama 6 December 2021 Written Update

Kavya further pleads to forgive her as she already returned the house to Baa and Bapuji but Vanraj says that he is done with loving her and he cannot stay with her anymore. He also says that now he realised how Anu must have felt when he cheated on her. Kavya then lashes out at Anu and blames her for everything. Vanraj then goes to his room thinking that he wants to break all ties with Kavya and focus on his career. Kavya then goes into the room and asks him to recall the good times they spent together but he keeps avoiding her. Meanwhile, Baa backs Vanraj and says that he is doing the right thing but Anu does not agree. She says that even she made a huge mistake and yet Bapuji forgive her so even Vanraj should forgive Kavya.

Anuj urges God to end Anu's all problems

On the other hand, as Anuj and GK leave, they worry about Anu and how the Shah family is always dealing with some of the other issues which affect Anu. Later on, Dolly talks to Anu and says that she feels bad for Kavya and urges her to speak to Vanraj and convince him not to take divorce. Anu then says that she cannot say anything about his personal life to which Dolly tells her that Vanraj's decision will affect the children too.

Anupama next episode spoiler

As Vanraj stays adamant, Kavya tries to convince him. Kavya then warns him that she will file a domestic violence case against them and hurt herself on purpose.

Image: Anupamaa Poster