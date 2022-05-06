Anupama 6 May 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Breaks Down In Tears Watching Kids Praise Anuj

Anupama 6 May 2022 episode begins with Samar, Kinjal, Pakhi, Toshu, and Devika sitting together and discussing how amazing Anuj is. They even wonder how will they address Anuj after he gets married to Anu. Pakhi, Toshu, and Samar then think that calling him their dad will not be appropriate and think that Anuj might feel bad about the same.

Toshu then speaks his heart out recalling how terribly he hurt Anu and despite his unapologetic behaviour, she forgave him. Vanraj hears their conversation and gets jealous of Anuj. As he gets teary-eyed, Devika walks to him and advises him to be a good man while adding that he is already a good father.

Anupama 6 May 2022 Written Update

On the other hand, as Anu and Anuj sit together, the latter asks her about her expectations from him as a husband to which she recalls her toxic relationship with Vanraj. Anuj then makes a promise to Anu that he will be her friend first before a husband and also adds that nothing will change after the wedding, not even her surname. Meanwhile, Vanraj wonders why Anu hasn't reached home yet. Anuj then drops Anu home while the former assures her to meet during Mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Baa stops Anu from meeting Bapuji

As Anu walks inside, Vanraj stands in front of her but she casually ignores him and goes inside. She then goes to Bapuji's room but runs into Baa who informs her that Bapuji slept early today. As Baa goes inside, she lies to Bapuji that Anu isn't back yet and urges him to sleep. The next morning, Anu meets Bapuji and spends some quality time together. While Anu expresses her excitement for the pre-wedding celebration Bapuji prays to God that no one learns about her health condition.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Bollywood singer Mika Singh arrives to perform at Anu and Anuj's sangeet ceremony. On the other hand, Vanraj drives Anuj to an isolated place and tells him to listen to him carefully as he doesn't have any other option.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa