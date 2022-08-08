Anupama 8 August 2022 Written Update: Vanraj Urges Anuj To Meet In Private

Anupama 8 August 2022 episode begins with Anuj telling Anu that both families wouldn't have reunited if Lil Anu didn’t call Bapuji. He further tells Anu that he doesn't have a problem with her meeting the Shah family but they now need to set boundaries. On the other hand, Vanraj taunts Pakhi for changing her behaviour suddenly to which Bapuji asks him whether he is unhappy because of his family’s happiness. He further tells Vanraj that he is the sole reason behind his failure and unhappiness and adds that he should stop blaming Anu or anyone else for his failures.

Anupama 8 August 2022 Written Update

Bapuji then reveals that Anu and Anuj have invited them to the puja tomorrow and they will all be attending it. Meanwhile, Anuj tells Anu that he will be making the announcement tomorrow. Baa then makes Vanraj understand that he should stop being stubborn to which he says that he will sort everything out.

Anu feels restless when Anuj steps out of the house

As Anu and Anuj are about to sleep, the latter gets a message from Vanraj in which he asks him to meet in private after the puja. Anuj decides not to tell Anu about the same. The next morning, Anuj helps Lil Anu get ready for the puja and later performs a dance with Anu. Meanwhile, Ankush gets worried about Anuj’s announcement and asserts that he will not let his family suffer. As the puja gets over, Vanraj texts Anuj to meet him while Anu urges him not to go. Anuj asks her to calm down and goes to meet Vanraj. As he opens the gate to his car, he sees Vanraj sitting in the driver’s seat.

Anupama next episode spoiler

Vanraj drives the car at full speed while Anuj sits next to him. Later on, Anu and Kavya scream Anuj and Vanraj’s names as they see their bodies being taken out of the ambulance post their accident.

Image: A Still from Anupamaa