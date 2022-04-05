'Anupama' Cast Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who gained massive recognition for her performance in the tv show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is currently garnering love and appreciation from fans for her prolific performance on the tv show, Anupama. As the actor recently turned 45, she has been receiving numerous wishes from her fans. Even her Anupama costar namely Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Jaswir Kaur and others took to social media and posted heartwarming birthday wishes for her.

Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the age of seven with the 1985 film, Saaheb and later made her TV debut with the show Sukanya in 2000. Later, she went on to garner appreciation for her performance in popular TV shows namely Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Zara Nachke Dikha, Meethi Choori No 1, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2, Adaalat, among others.

Anupama cast wish Rupali Ganguly on birthday

Gaurav Khanna, who essays the role of Anuj in the show, took to his official Instagram handle and posted a memorable picture of himself with Rupali Ganguly from the show. Along with that, he even penned a birthday note in the caption while stating she was one of the best humans and a phenomenal so-star he'd ever worked with. The caption read, "Happy birthday @rupaliganguly . One of the best humans i have worked with and a phenomenal co-actor.. may all ur wishes come true and u be blessed always .. happy birthday rupali ji .." (sic)

On the other hand, Anupama's Malvika Kapadia, essayed by the actor Aneri Vajani also shared a cute video clip depicting her fun time with co-star Rupali Ganguly. She even wrote a birthday wish that read, "happiest birthday to your Anupama! Meri RGM Meri Anuuuuu Love You loads." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@vajanianeri

Furthermore, Jaswir Kaur, who plays the role of Anu's best friend, Devika wished the actor by sharing a cute picture of them together while writing a birthday note that reads, "Happy Birthday Janeman." (sic) Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial/@jaswirkaur/@rupaliganguly