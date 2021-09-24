Anupamaa 24 September 2021 Written Update: Anu Feels Excited For Her Trip To Mumbai

Anupamaa 24 September 2021 episode begins with Baa throwing the medicines away from Anu’s hand and telling her that she can take care of her family to which Bapuji yells at Baa. Anu then tells Baa that every time she gives an explanation to baa but this time she wants to ask her why she was excited when Dolly went abroad with her colleagues. Vanraj then intervenes and tells her that Dolly’s colleagues did not have a crush on her as compared to Anu’s situation. Anu then questions Vanraj about how does he know that Dolly’s colleagues did not have a crush on her. Vanraj and Baa are left speechless.

Anupamaa 24 September 2021 written update:

Anu’s befitting reply to Vanraj and Baa

Anu then continues that she did not have any clue about what was going on in Vanraj’s mind from the past 25 years. On the other hand, as Samar and Kinjal pack Anu’s bag for the trip, Toshu arrives and throws the bag away. He then tries to make them understand how society will not let Anu live if they learn about the situation to which Kinjal tells him to leave. She further says that he does not need to bother about Anu and the family as he has already left the house. Meanwhile, Baa tells Anu that a boy and a girl can never be friends and asks what will happen if something wrong happens to her. Anu then assures that nobody can touch her without her permission. She then taunts Vanraj and Baa for encouraging her and then leaves.

Rohan returns to Nandini’s life

As Samar and Nandini talk to each other about Anu’s growth, someone throws a tennis ball at them. Samar then sees that the ball has a blank chit attached to it to which Nandini gets worried and speculates that Rohan is behind this. On the other hand, Anu reveals her childhood dream in front of Bapuji, Pakhi, Kinjal and Samar and says that she always wanted to sit in a plane and see the ocean. Later, Kavya tells Vanraj that she is jealous of Anu as she is going on a trip with Anuj. She also says that Anu will be travelling via business class to which Vanraj tells her not to bother. Anuj then sends a message to Anu reminding her to be on time at the airport. Anu later experiences a nightmare in which she sees that she has missed the flight but as she wakes up realizing that it was just a dream, she sleeps peacefully.

