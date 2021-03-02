'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Gives Glimpse Of BTS With Co-star Sudhanshu

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and posted a couple of behind the scenes pictures from her show's set. The actor was seen goofing around with her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey and the crew of the show. She also mentioned the men in Anupamaa's life are missing from the photo and tagged her co-stars in the caption.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey goofing around off-camera

Rupali Ganguly keeps her fans entertained by posting behind the scene pictures from her shoots regularly. Recently, the actor was seen trying on different colours of shades as she posed for the camera. On the other hand, Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Anupamaa's husband on the show too joined Rupali and posed for the pictures. Rupali captioned the picture post as, "Laal â¤ï¸Peela ðŸ’›NeelaðŸ’™ .... Chashmaa (Red, yellor, blue sunglasses)", before adding, "The men in Anupamaa’s life â£ï¸u guys missing in this Photu (sic)". Check out the post from her profile below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the serial gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the picture and how adorable Rupali is looking in the picture. Many other people wrote in the comments that they were glad to see the cast and crew behind the picture and what they do off-camera. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Several other fans of the actor sent the actor much love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons A few other fans requested the actor to update more such pictures as they love seeing them on their feeds. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Previously, Rupali Ganguly posted a couple of pictures of herself. She captioned the post as, "Sunday morning blues ðŸ’™Good morning and a very Happy Sunday everyone". she was seen donning a blue kurta as she posed for the pictures, check out the post below.

'Anupamaa' cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.