Anupamaa February 2 Spoiler: Vanraj, Anupamaa Decide To Stay Together For Sometime

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he feels Pakhi should see a psychologist as it would help her with her thoughts and misery. Anupamaa agrees and tells Vanraj that she has faith in Vanraj and whatever he shall decide for his kids, will be for their betterment only. Ba tells Vanraj and Anupamaa that why can they not settle their problems for the sake of their kids and forget about separation.

Anupamaa later tells Ba and the family that they are considering sending PAkhi to a psychologist. Ba gets really angry and tells her that if Anupamaa needs to send Pakhi to a psychologist, then she has failed as a mother. Anupamaa tells her that she could have been a bad daughter-in law, a bad wife, but Ba should not accuse her of being a bad mother.

Kavya on the other hand thinks that she must play her cards well and not let Vanraj’s family lure him back into their lives. She fakes being very understanding and tells Vanraj that he must stay at the Shah house for as long as he desires. Vanraj is surprised at Kavya’s behaviour.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 2 episode

In today's episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anupamaa will tell Pakhi that they shall take her to a psychiatrist. Pakhi gets angry and tells them that she made a mistake but is not mentally challenged. Vanraj and Anupamaa still take her to a one where they find out that they must stay together for some time till Pakhi learns to cope up with the reality of their relationship.

Anupamaa February 2 spoiler

When Vanraj and Anupamaa take Pakhi to psychiatrists who tells them that she is shocked that and dissapointed especially in Anupamaa. She advises them that if they can, they should stay together but Anupamaa asks her if she means that they must forget everything and pretend to be happy? The doctor tells them that while she can give Pakhi medicines, only her parents love can prove to be effective.

Meanwhile, Samar surprised the Shah family by coming back home. He gives his first salary to Anupamaa, and she is delighted to see the gesture. Samar also talks to Pakhi and tries to cheer her up.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Hotstar

