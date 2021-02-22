Anupamaa February 22 Spoiler: Kavya Is Extremely Polite With Anupamaa

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi runs away from Vanraj and Kavya’s house and goes to live with the Shah family after she feels she is an interruption in Vanraj’s life. The Shah family is celebrating Vanraj’s birthday for which they organise a Pooja ceremony like they do every year. Vanraj is in a dilemma of celebrating his birthday with Kavya the way she has planned or with his family, like he does every year.

Finally, Vanraj decides to celebrate his birthday with his family and tells Kavya that he did not want to hurt Baa by not being there for the Pooja. Kavya feels frustrated but decides to change her ways of dealing with the whole thing. On the other hand, Anupamaa realises that though she is doing things for herself now, once Kavya comes into the Shah family, her place will be taken forever.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 22 episode

In today’s episode, after seeing that Vanraj is celebrating his birthday with the Shah family like he does every year, Kavya too comes to attend the pooja. Vanraj gets angry as he feels that she has come to create a scene, which he did not want and asks her to leave. However, Kavya tells him that she is trying to be supportive of his decision and has come to attend the pooja and not create a scene on his birthday.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Anupamaa February 22 spoiler

Baa gets upset seeing Kavya at her house and asks her to leave. Anupamaa however, tells her that since it is Vanraj’s birthday, he should get to decide who stays and who does not. Moreover, Anupamaa tells baa that sooner or later, she will have to accept Kavya as a part of the family, so she might as well let her be a part of the ceremony which is important to her. The whole Shah family is surprised at what Anupamaa is saying but agrees with her.

Pakhi and other kids of the family hope that Vanraj will send Kavya away. But Vanraj lets Kavya attend the pooja ceremony. Kavya is surprisingly very polite with everyone and shows respect towards Anupamaa and leaves everyone shocked.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.