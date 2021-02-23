Anupamaa February 23 Spoiler: Kavya Reveals Her True Intentions For Shah Family

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, seeing that Vanraj is celebrating his birthday with the Shah family like he does every year, Kavya too comes to attend the pooja. Vanraj gets angry as he feels that she has come to create a scene, which he did not want and asks her to leave. However, Kavya tells him that she is trying to be supportive of his decision and has come to attend the pooja and not create a scene on his birthday.

Baa gets upset seeing Kavya at her house and asks her to leave. Anupamaa however, tells her that since it is Vanraj’s birthday, he should get to decide who stays and who does not. Pakhi and other kids of the family hope that Vanraj will send Kavya away. But Vanraj lets Kavya attend the pooja ceremony. Kavya is surprisingly very polite with everyone and shows respect towards Anupamaa and leaves everyone shocked.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 23 episode

In today’s episode, the Shah family celebrates Vanraj’s birthday and Anupamaa gets a cake for him. Anupamaa tells Vanraj in a room that even though they are not in love anymore, it does not mean that they hate each other. She tells him that they are capable of being respectful towards each other and honour the relationship they had in the past.

Anupamaa February 23 spoiler

Vanraj cuts the cake that Anupamaa got before cutting Kavya’s cake. Pakhi asks him to make a wish and tell them what he sees first when he closes his eyes. Vanraj sees Anupamaa as soon as he closes his eyes. He, however, does not reveal his wish in front of the family and says that if he tells everyone, then his wish might not come true

Rakhi is amazed at how different Kavya is acting at the Shah house and is curious to know why is she doing that. She instigates Kavya to tell her the truth and why is she being so nice to the Shah family. Kavya after denying it for some time, reveals that she wants to ruin the bond the Shah family has with Vanraj.

She tells Rakhi that she wants to throw everyone out of his life and for that she needs to be a part of this family first. Kavya says that she wants Vanraj to break ties with Anupamaa and make his parents live on the road and send Pakhi to a hostel.

