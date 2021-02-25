Anupamaa February 25 Spoiler: Does Anupamaa Find Out About Kavya's Real Intentions?

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi confronts Kavya that she destroyed her family by coming in between Anupamaa and Vanraj. Pakhi further tells her that Vanraj is not happy with her and that he shall leave her and come back to his family. Kavya gets angry and tells Pakhi that if she wants, then she shall throw Pakhi also out of Vanraj’s life because that is the influence she has on Vanraj’s life.

Pakhi gets furious and by accident throws the cold drink that was in her hands. Kavya tells Anupamaa that Pakhi is a very indisciplined child and Anupamaa is the one to blame. Pakhi then tells everyone how miserable she was at Kavya’s house and that she hates her. Both Vanraj and Anupamaa scold Pakhi for her behaviour.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa February 25 episode

In today's episode, Vanraj speaks harshly to Pakhi and blames Anupamaa for Pakhi's behaviour. Pakhi is deeply hurt by Vanraj's behaviour and goes to her room thinking that nobody loves her. Anupamaa gets upset and asks Vanraj why is it that for the good things about a child, the father gets the credit and for the bad things, the mother is blamed.

Anupamaa February 25 spoiler

Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he must understand Pakhi's sentiments and be more sensitive towards her considering her age and the things she is going through. She later goes to Pakhi to console her and tell her that she must learn to be tolerant of other people and must not support stereotypes about women. Anupamaa further tells her that only her parents are ever going to tolerate her childish behaviour and take her tantrums, so she must try to do better.

On the other hand, Baa tells Kavya that she does not deserve a second chance with anyone in the Shah family as her intentions are malicious. Rakhi later asks Kavya what her plans are after what she did today at the Shah house. Kavya tells her that she shall make sure that Vanraj cuts his ties off with everyone in the Shah family. Kavya and Rakhi realise that Anupamaa was standing close to them when they finished their conversation, and wonder if she heard what Kavya said.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

