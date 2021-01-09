'Anupamaa' January 9, 2021 Spoiler: Anupamaa Gives Kavya A Befitting Answer

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj comes home and Bapuji asks him to go back to his house. He apologises to Bapuji but the latter does not forgive him for his actions. Vanraj also apologises for creating a scene at Toshu's wedding. Vanraj tries to talk to his father and tells him that he has been facing many problems, more than anyone else. Bapuji suggests him not to make any more mistakes in the new year.

Samar and Bapuji gift Anupamaa a watch so she could reach her new job on time. While she worries for Vanraj, Samar assures her that everyone else will take care of him. Baa scolds Anupamaa while she's leaving and tells her she only wants to roam, leaving all her chores undone.

Kinjal and Toshu return home and wish everyone on New Year. Kinjal greets everyone including Vanraj and asks him to return to his house. She tells him that it's her Maa's house and he does not belong there. She announces that if Vanraj will stay in the house, she will leave the house. This leaves everyone shocked.

Anupamaa January 9 2021 spoiler

In this episode of Anupamaa, Anu opens up about her relationship with Vanraj and says that she wants to break her relationship but it just doesn't break, and that hurts her a lot. Meanwhile, Kavya comes to Vanraj and asks him to come back home. Vanraj tells Kavya that once he gets better, he will decide if he has to come back to her or stay in his house. Kavya is in shock to learn this decision of Vanraj.

On her way back, Kavya bumps into Anupamaa, and her glasshouse breaks. She apologizes to Anupamaa for breaking the house and asks if she can glue it back together. Anupamaa says that if she fixes the house now, it will have cracks and there's no point in mending it. She also tells Kavya that if a story cannot be changed, one should start writing a new one adding that she has moved in life and will not look back now.

