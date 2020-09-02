India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Open For 5,222 Posts

India Post released an official notification of India post GDS recruitment 2020 on its official website. The India post GDS recruitment 2020 is for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Odisha and Tamil Nadu circles. The interested and eligible candidates can now apply on the official website at indiapost.gov.in.

The online application process started on the website from yesterday, i.e. on September 1, 2020, and will continue till September 30, 2020. The India post GDS recruitment 2020 is for a total of 5222 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Here is everything you need to know about the India post GDS recruitment 2020.

India post GDS recruitment 2020 details

Odisha circle, Cycle III - 2060 Posts

Tamil Nadu circle, Cycle III – 3162 Posts

Important dates of India post GDS recruitment 2020

Starting date of submission of online applications – September 1, 2020

Last date to submit the online application forms – September 30, 2020

Job Profile

Branch Post Master (BPM)

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)

Dak Sevak

Age limit

The interested candidate should be at least 18 years of age to get selected in India post GDS recruitment 2020. The upper age limit of India post GDS recruitment 2020 is 40 years of age. There are several relaxations for the candidates belonging to different categories. Candidates are advised to check the official India post GDS 2020 notification to know the details about it.

Educational qualification

The candidate should have passed their class 10 examination from any recognised university or board of school education. Those candidates who have cleared their class 10 examination in the first attempt will be given first preference. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard (as compulsory or elective subjects)

Basic Computer training

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or Class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be required.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest news and updates related to the India post 2020 and India post GDS recruitment 2020.