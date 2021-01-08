Dilip Ghosh Calls TMC 'more Dangerous Than Coronavirus', Vows To Establish BJP Govt In WB

Taking swipe at the TMC which is ruling in West Bengal, state president of BJP Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that TMC is "more dangerous than Coronavirus" and "they will go away" from the state after the next legislative assembly election.

"Someone asked me, 'Dada! when this corona will go away?' I said that though I'm not a doctor but it will go away as the vaccine is coming. But Trinamool Congress (TMC) is more dangerous than corona and I can say when they will go away. We invented the vaccine for them and after May 20, this virus will definitely go away from Bengal and there will be no virus named TMC," Ghosh said at a public meeting in East Medinipur.

"After seeing the encouragement received from the people of Nandigram, I believe that days of TMC are numbered and BJP will establish a new government with 200 seats. Our chief minister will be seated in Nabanna and we will build 'Sonar Bangla'," he added.

READ | 'Dignified People Can't Stay In TMC': Kailash Vijayvargiya On Dalmiya's TMC Revelations

READ | BJP Holds Mega Rally In Nandigram, Urges West Bengal To Bring An End To TMC 'dictatorship'

Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said that she came to power in 2011 by recounting the story of Nandigram but the people who fought for the issues are deprived now while adding that the people who were a part of TMC and CPI(M) are a part of the BJP now.

"By recounting the story of Nandigram, didi (Mamata Banerjee) formed a government in West Bengal. But those people who fought for the issues are deprived now. Those who made it for TMC and built a government decided to leave TMC and join BJP. That is why thousands of people like them came today in the rally here," he said.

Ghosh further added: "We are welcoming all of them to the world's biggest political party, BJP. This is the biggest family in the world which has 16-17 crore members. In West Bengal, we have 1.5 crore members. People of Bengal have seen different parties, Congress-CPIM-TMC and they are now hopeless."

"Poor people have not got primary facilities such as roads, water, electricity. No teacher in schools, no school building, no pension for the differently-abled, no old-age pension, no widow pension, no doctors in hospitals, no police personnel in Police station. So, people are moving towards BJP for change," he added.

Mass exodus from TMC

Months ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the ruling party has witnessed a mass exodus with several prominent leaders quitting the party only to join the emerging challenger BJP. Although the TMC leadership has downplayed the exodus of over two dozen of the TMC leaders who joined BJP including the likes of Suvendu Adhikari, questions have arisen about the future of the party as the assembly polls approach. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in West Bengal is likely to be held in May 2021.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | Mamata Banerjee Meets West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Days After TMC Sought His Removal

READ | West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi On Saturday