'Anupamaa' March 4 Spoiler: Anupamaa Learns To Change A Tyre, Kavya Attracts A Stalker

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anupamaa leave for Gandhinagar along with Baa, babuji and mamaji to meet Baa’s family. Babuji suggests that when Vanraj gets exhausted from the drive, he can let Anupamaa drive and Vanraj agrees. Baa tells them that now that both of them can drive, they must try to drive the cars of their lives together.

On the other hand, Anirudh wants to meet Kavya and get the papers of their old house back. Kavya thinks that if she wants to move forward with Varnaj, then she must end things with Anirudh. Anirudh asks how come Kavya gave up the papers so easily to which Kavya said that she was getting signed divorce papers from Anirudh in exchange for the property papers, so it was a good deal according to her. Anirudh tells her that even though their relationship failed, he shall always be a phone call away if she needs him.

Anupamaa March 4 episode

Vanraj’s car breaks down in the middle of the road and it is seen that their car’s tyre is flat. Meanwhile, Samar is attempting to make a meal and surprise Nandini with the same. On the other hand, Kavya gets followed by a stalker.

Anupamaa March 4 spoiler

When Vanraj’s car breaks down in the middle of the road, he asks his family to wait in a restaurant nearby in the meantime he shall change the tyre of the car. Anupmaa, however stands close to him and observes how the tyre is being changed. When asked by Vanraj, she tells him that Kinjal told her to learn these things about the car as well along with driving.

A stalker reaches Kavya’s house and rings her bell. When Kavya opens the door, he tells her that he came to see a flat in the building and starts asking her questions about it. Kavya tells him to talk to the secretary of the building. Then the stalker asks her for water and watches her as she walks away to get him water. She later thanks him but Kavya feels uncomfortable and shuts the door angrily.

